Preview: Sharks at Islanders

The San Jose Sharks began the road portion of their schedule with a bang and aim for a repeat performance when they continue their five-game trip Saturday against the New York Islanders. San Jose kicked off the season with a 2-3-0 homestand before posting a 3-0 triumph at New Jersey on Friday.

Martin Jones made 28 saves for his first regular-season shutout since Nov. 21 - also against the Devils - and captain Joe Pavelski scored in his second straight game as the Sharks recorded their third win in four contests. New York returns home following a 2-2-0 road trip that concluded Thursday with a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Rangers. Captain John Tavares scored the decisive goal in the bonus format but failed to notch a point in regulation, extending his drought to five games. The Islanders are looking to sweep the season series after registering a 3-1 win on Oct. 14 at San Jose.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (San Jose), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (3-3-0): Pavelski’s goal on Friday gave San Jose four players with at least two, while Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi became the ninth and 10th members of the team to tally. Defenseman Justin Braun and Joe Thornton share the club lead with three assists apiece after notching two and one, respectively, versus New Jersey. Logan Couture, who is tied for first on the team with five points, has been kept off the scoresheet in four of his last five games.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (3-3-1): Mathew Barzal had a game he’ll never forget against the Rangers as he scored his first career goal in what was his ninth NHL contest. The 20-year-old center, who was the 16th overall pick in the 2015 draft, notched an assist at Los Angeles in the Islanders’ previous game for his first point. The Islanders are hoping to get their power play in gear as they broke through once against the Rangers after going 0-for-20 over their first six contests.

OVERTIME

1. Tavares, who will play in his 595th game Saturday to pass John Tonelli for 16th place on the franchise list, has landed on the scoresheet in just one of his seven games this season (Oct. 7 versus Buffalo).

2. San Jose D Tim Heed has recorded an assist in back-to-back games for his first two NHL points.

3. The Islanders have scored first in only two of their first seven contests.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Sharks 2