G Martin Jones made 31 saves in Thursday’s 2-1 loss in Boston. Jones came in 4-0-0 with a 1.26 goals-against average since being pulled from the second game of the season.

C Joe Thornton scored in Thursday’s 2-1 loss in Boston. The goal moved him into a tie with Jari Kurri for 20th place on the NHL’s career scoring list with 1,398 points.