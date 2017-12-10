FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2017 / 5:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Barclay Goodrow will miss approximately a week, according to coach Peter DeBoer, after sustaining a lower-body injury on Thursday.

LW Joonas Donskoi remains day to day with a lower-body injuries.

D Tim Heed drew back into the San Jose lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

D Paul Martin accepted a conditioning assignment to the Barracuda of the AHL after struggling Thursday during his first game after missing 24 with a lower-body injury.

RW Mikkel Boedker remains day to day with a lower-body injury.

