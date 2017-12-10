San Jose Sharks - PlayerWatch

F Barclay Goodrow will miss approximately a week, according to coach Peter DeBoer, after sustaining a lower-body injury on Thursday.

LW Joonas Donskoi remains day to day with a lower-body injuries.

D Tim Heed drew back into the San Jose lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

D Paul Martin accepted a conditioning assignment to the Barracuda of the AHL after struggling Thursday during his first game after missing 24 with a lower-body injury.

RW Mikkel Boedker remains day to day with a lower-body injury.