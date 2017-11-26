Couture, Jones lift Sharks over Jets

SAN JOSE -- Logan Couture scored twice and Martin Jones made 38 saves as the Sharks defeated the Winnipeg Jets, one of the hottest teams in the NHL, 4-0 on Saturday night.

Jones collected his second shutout of the season and the 17th of his career. San Jose’s penalty kill went 3-for-3 while the power play went 1-for-2. Winnipeg, second in the Central Division, lost for only the second time in eight games.

Tomas Hertl scored his fifth goal of the season into an empty net at 16:50 of the third period as the San Jose scored as many as four goals in consecutive games for the first time.

The Sharks were outshot 16-5 in the second period, but added to their lead thanks to outstanding play on the penalty kill.

San Jose took three penalties within a 6:57 span of the middle of the period. After standing tall at the blue line to continuously deny Winnipeg clear entry, the Sharks were the ones who really benefitted from defenseman Dylan DeMelo’s interference call against Brandon Tanev at 13:02.

Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien fumbled an attempted keep-in at the right point, and the result was a Couture breakaway that he capped with a backhand goal past relief goalie Connor Hellebuyck 11 seconds into the kill.

Couture’s team-leading 13th goal came at 13:13. Winnipeg managed two shots on goal for a combined total of four over the six minutes of power-play time.

The Sharks started quick, scoring two goals in the opening period in addition to outshooting the Jets 13-9.

San Jose converted its first power play at 11:30 to take a 1-0 lead as Tim Heed scored his third goal of the season. Byfuglien interfered with Joe Pavelski to give the hosts the man advantage.

Mason made a couple good stops in close to deny Timo Meier and Pavelski, but left a rebound on Justin Braun’s shot from the right point that Couture punched home at 19:44.

NOTES: G Connor Hellebuyck relieved starter Steve Mason at the outset of the second period. Mason sustained an upper-body injury late in the opening period. ... San Jose D Tim Heed returned after sitting out two games as fellow rookie D Joakim Ryan took a turn as a healthy scratch. C Ryan Carpenter joined Ryan as a healthy scratch. ... Winnipeg D Ben Chiarot was fined $3,763.44 by the NHL department of player safety for catching Anaheim RW Corey Perry with a butt end to the chin late in the second period of Friday’s game. ... Sharks LW Melker Karlsson is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury. ... D Tucker Poolman, LW Shawn Matthias and C Marko Dano did not dress for Winnipeg, who returns home to host Minnesota on Monday. ... San Jose embarks on a four-game Eastern trip that starts Tuesday in Philadelphia.