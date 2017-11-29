Preview: Ducks at Blues

The St. Louis Blues have recorded the most wins in the NHL, built primarily on their success against the Western Conference and the Pacific Division (6-1-1). The Central Division-leading Blues have a chance to pad those numbers and continue their hot start to the season when they host the skidding Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

St. Louis has won four of five overall and four straight at home against Anaheim, but coach Mike Yeo is not looking past the slumping Ducks, who were crushed 7-3 at Chicago on Monday night. “They had a tough game last game, but even still, they’re in your face a lot,” Yeo said. “We’re going to need guys that are able to push through that.” Anaheim has dropped four in a row for the second time this month as it makes the third stop on a six-game road trip that will conclude with visits to Columbus, Nashville and Pacific-leading Vegas. Newly minted Hall of Famer Paul Kariya, who played his first nine seasons with the Ducks and final three with the Blues, will be honored prior to Wednesday’s game.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Midwest (St. Louis), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE DUCKS (10-10-4): Forward Chris Wagner, who netted a career-high six goals last season, had his first two-goal and first three-point game in the rout at Chicago, but he was not in a celebratory mood after Anaheim fell into another quick first-period deficit. “We just need to start on time and we’ve talked about it,“ Wagner said. ”We can keep talking about until the cows come home but it doesn’t matter unless we do it.” Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist to halt a six-game point drought.

ABOUT THE BLUES (17-6-1): Patrik Bergland, who established a career high with 23 goals in 2016-17 before undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason, appears poised to make his season debut against Anaheim. Berglund was paired on a line with Dmitrij Jaskin and Sammy Blais -- who each scored Saturday -- for the second straight practice Tuesday. “He looked good so we’ll re-evaluate in the morning, but we feel pretty confident that he’s ready to go here,” Yeo said. “We’ll make the decision tomorrow.”

OVERTIME

1. Blues G Jake Allen is 5-0-0 with a 1.40 goals-against average at home versus Anaheim.

2. Ducks G John Gibson has allowed 11 goals in his last three starts and is 1-2-1 against St. Louis.

3. Blues F Jaden Schwartz scored twice Saturday against Minnesota, giving him five goals and 15 points in his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Ducks 1