Blues defeat Coyotes for 12th straight time

ST. LOUIS -- Brayden Schenn and Alexander Steen scored in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 victory Thursday night over the Arizona Coyotes.

The win was the 12th in a row for the Blues over the Coyotes, whose last win over St. Louis came Nov. 12, 2013. The loss also dropped Arizona’s record to a league-worst 2-13-3.

Backup goaltender Carter Hutton (27 saves) stopped both Arizona attempts in the shootout.

The Blues trailed 2-1 after the second period before they rallied to tie the game on a goal from Alex Pietrangelo 5:01 into the third period. He converted a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko for his seventh goal of the season and 19th by the Blues’ defensemen through 17 games.

After a lackluster first period in which the two teams combined for 15 shots on goal, the Blues took a 1-0 lead on Joel Edmundson’s fifth goal of the season 5:14 into the second period, redirecting a pass from Chris Thorburn.

Brendan Perlini, who had scored only two goals in 11 games this season, tied the game at 9:38 with his first of two goals for the Coyotes off a pass from Antony Duclair, beating Hutton.

Hutton was making his first start at home since March 11 of last year. He had been 3-0 on the road this season.

With Schenn serving a high-sticking penalty, Perlini scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 1:19 left in the second period. It was the first power-play goal in six games for the Coyotes and only the second allowed by the Blues in 20 chances in their last eight games.

NOTES: Thursday night’s game was the sixth matchup between C Brayden Schenn of the Blues and his brother D Luke Schenn of the Coyotes in their NHL careers. Brayden has come out on the winning side of all six games. The brothers also were teammates with the Flyers for three years. ... LW Anthony Duclair returned to the Coyotes lineup after being a healthy scratch for five of the previous six games. ... The Blues will be home against the New York Islanders on Saturday night while the Coyotes will host the Winnipeg Jets.