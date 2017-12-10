Preview: Sabres at Blues

The Central Division-leading St. Louis Blues could be without one of their leading scorers Sunday as they seek their fourth straight victory when they open a four-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres. Jaden Schwartz, who ranks second on the Blues in both goals (14) and points (35), exited Saturday’s 6-1 triumph at Detroit in the first period with an apparent ankle injury and did not return.

“I can tell you the initial X-rays were negative, but he’s obviously really sore right now,” Blues coach Mike Yeo told reporters regarding Schwartz, who was injured while blocking a shot. “We’ll get him re-examined when we get home.” Brayden Schenn recorded a goal and an assist against the Red Wings and sits one ahead of Schwartz - who also tallied before leaving the contest - in both categories. Buffalo is wrapping up a four-game road trip on which it is 1-1-1 after Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss in Chicago. Jack Eichel notched his team-leading 15th assist in the defeat, giving him three - along with a goal - during his three-game point streak.

ABOUT THE SABRES (7-17-5): Zemgus Girgensons hopes to get back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for each of Buffalo’s last two games. The 23-year-old Latvian, who was an All-Star in 2015, has recorded only three points in 24 contests this season and hasn’t landed on the scoresheet since scoring his lone goal on Oct. 14 at Los Angeles. Evander Kane leads the team with 13 goals but has recorded just one in his last eight contests.

ABOUT THE BLUES (20-8-2): Jay Bouwmeester was kept off the scoresheet in his first eight games back from the fractured ankle he suffered in training camp but broke through Saturday with a goal and an assist. The tally was the first by the 34-year-old defenseman since Nov. 5, 2016, ending his 77-game drought. Despite owning one of the best records in the NHL, St. Louis ranks in the bottom 10 in both penalty-killing (79.3 percent) and the power play (17.3).

OVERTIME

1. Blues C Patrik Berglund has notched three points in his six contests this season and is one shy of 300 for his career.

2. Sabres C Ryan O‘Reilly’s next game will be his 600th in the NHL.

3. Buffalo, which ranks 30th in the league on the power play (12 percent), went 0-for-29 over its previous 10 games before cashing in against Chicago.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Sabres 2