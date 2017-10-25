Preview: Flames at Blues

Less than 24 hours after rallying for a victory, the Calgary Flames attempt to extend their road winning streak to five games when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Calgary entered the third period at Nashville on Tuesday with a two-goal deficit but managed to forge a tie before posting a 3-2 shootout victory.

Matthew Tkachuk and Micheal Ferland scored 2:20 apart midway through the third session for the Flames, who have won four straight on the road since being shut out at Edmonton in their season opener. St. Louis is riding a three-game point streak (2-0-1) as it plays at home for just the third time this campaign. The Blues, who won their first two at Scottrade Center, are coming off an overtime loss at Vegas on Saturday in which they earned a point by scoring late in the third period. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo netted the tying goal to set a career high with 11 points in the month of October.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360 (Calgary), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (5-4-0): Tkachuk, who scored 13 goals as a rookie last season, ended a four-game drought Tuesday to give him three tallies in nine contests this campaign. The 19-year-old, who did not receive a shootout opportunity in 2016-17, converted his first career chance on Tuesday to give Calgary the victory. Johnny Gaudreau has collected a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak and landed on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight contests.

ABOUT THE BLUES (6-2-1): Jaden Schwartz is wielding a hot stick, as he has collected four goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. It is the second four-game run already for the 25-year-old, who leads the team with 13 points and has been kept off the scoresheet just once this season. Brayden Schenn has recorded only three points over his last seven games after beginning the campaign with back-to-back two-point performances.

OVERTIME

1. Flames C Mark Jankowski, who appeared in his first NHL game last campaign, made his season debut on Tuesday and saw 11 minutes, 38 seconds of ice time.

2. St. Louis recalled RW Beau Bennett from Chicago of the American Hockey League and assigned C Ivan Barbashev and LW Sammy Blais to the Wolves and San Antonio of the AHL, respectively.

3. Calgary G Mike Smith, who has started every game this season, likely will get the night off after recording his 200th career victory on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Flames 2