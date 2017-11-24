Preview: Predators at Blues

The St. Louis Blues began their five-game homestand with an emphatic victory and look to extend their overall winning streak to four games when they host the Nashville Predators on Friday. St. Louis, which occupies first place in the Central Division, trounced Edmonton 8-3 on Tuesday to improve to 8-2-0 at Scottrade Center this season.

The line of Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko combined for five goals and seven assists in the rout as 10 of the Blues’ 12 forwards landed on the scoresheet. Schenn is riding an eight-game point streak during which he has collected seven goals and 12 assists. Nashville completed a perfect three-game homestand Wednesday with a 3-2 shootout victory over Montreal. The Predators have won eight of the last nine overall contests and Filip Forsberg carries a six-game point streak into Friday’s matchup after scoring both regulation goals versus the Canadiens.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TVA, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (13-6-2): Forsberg has recorded three goals and six assists during his current run after being kept off the scoresheet in three of his previous four games. Seven of the 23-year-old Swede’s team-leading 11 tallies this season, including both against Montreal, have come on the power play. Defenseman P.K. Subban tops the team with 13 assists and has notched five over his last three games.

ABOUT THE BLUES (16-5-1): Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester made his season debut Tuesday after missing the first 21 games of the season with a fractured left ankle. The 34-year-old registered one shot and a plus-1 rating in 19 minutes, 19 seconds of ice time. Tarasenko recorded the second Gordie Howe Hat Trick of his career, with the first coming against Nashville on Nov. 13, 2014, with two goals and two assists, and a fight with Edmonton’s Matt Benning.

OVERTIME

1. Predators LW Austin Watson is eligible to return to the lineup Friday after serving his two-game suspension for boarding.

2. Schwartz, who shares the scoring lead on the Blues with Schenn at 30 points, has collected two goals and seven assists during his five-game streak.

3. Nashville is a league-best 8-2-0 this month.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Predators 2