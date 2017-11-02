Preview: Flyers at Blues

The St. Louis Blues hope to take advantage of a struggling team and remain unbeaten at Scottrade Center when they continue their four-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. St. Louis is 5-0-0 in its own arena, allowing fewer than three goals in each triumph - including victories over Columbus and Los Angeles to start the stretch at home.

After having his six-game point streak snapped in the 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Jaden Schwartz was back on the scoresheet two nights later as he recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-2 triumph over the Kings. The 25-year-old tops the Blues in goals (eight) and points (17) while sharing the club lead in assists (nine) with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. Philadelphia came up empty in Chicago on Wednesday, falling 3-0 to the Blackhawks for its fourth loss in five contests (1-3-1). It marked the second time this season the Flyers were shut out on the road, where they had scored at least four goals in each of their previous three games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN Philadelphia, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (6-6-1): Philadelphia lost another defenseman Wednesday as Radko Gudas suffered an upper-body injury in the first period. The club already was without Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrew MacDonald, who were out with upper- and lower-body injuries, respectively. Wayne Simmonds is in the midst of a five-game goal-scoring drought and has tallied just once in his last eight contests after netting five goals in his first five games.

ABOUT THE BLUES (10-2-1): Schwartz’s strong start to 2017-18 earned him the NHL’s Third Star of the Month honors for October. The left wing landed on the scoresheet in 11 of his 13 games, registered five multi-point efforts - including his third career hat trick - and finished with the second-highest point total for October in franchise history - two fewer than the 19 Brett Hull produced in 1990. Former Flyer Brayden Schenn has notched points in four of his last five games after recording just two over his previous six contests.

OVERTIME

1. Flyers C Sean Couturier recorded five goals and three assists during a four-game point streak that ended on Wednesday.

2. Philadelphia D Will O‘Neill was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but was a healthy scratch against Chicago.

3. St. Louis is riding a four-game winning streak and is 6-0-1 in its last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Flyers 2