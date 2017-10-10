St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

C Tage Thompson played 10:34 in his third career game. Thompson’s father, Brent, is a former NHL player who currently coaches Bridgeport, the Islanders’ affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice in the second period and converted as St. Louis beat the New York Islanders. Tarasenko’s first goal was a nifty tally in which he managed to shed the Islanders’ Jordan Eberle by doing a 180-degree turn and firing a backhanded shot past Thomas Greiss at the 9:38 mark. “It’s hard not to just sit there and be in awe,” Blues head coach Mike Yeo said of Tarasenko. “He’s so powerful, and the way he held off (Eberle) and was able to spin around and make the play -- pretty impressive.”

G Jake Allen recorded 40 saves in regulation and overtime to keep St. Louis unbeaten. “We’re finding ways to win,” said Allen. “We’ve got to be able to capitalize a little bit more and close out some games, but we’re moving in the right direction.”