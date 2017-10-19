St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

D Colton Parayko registered two assists Wednesday in the Blues’ 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

C Wade Megan was placed on waivers Wednesday. His roster spot was taken by LW Alexander Steen, who came off injured reserve after recovering from a broken hand.

RW Vladimir Tarasenko notched a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Blues’ 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

LW Jaden Schwartz registered the third hat trick of his career Wednesday to lead the Blues to a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks, but he also was involved in a scary episode when he crashed head-first into the boards late in the first period. After a few minutes on the ice, he skated off on his power and was able to return for the start of the second period. “It didn’t feel good,” Schwartz said.

LW Alexander Steen was activated from injured reserve, and he finished a plus-1 in 18:06 of ice time Thursday against Chicago. He missed the first six games because of a broken left hand.

G Jake Allen finished with 22 saves Wednesday in the Blues’ 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.