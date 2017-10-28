FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
October 29, 2017 / 3:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Joel Edmundson, second in the NHL in blocked shots, had five in the first two periods against the Hurricanes on Friday night.

F Brayden Schenn scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as the Blues defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 Friday night.

G Carter Hutton stopped 26 shots as the Bues defeated the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Hutton improved to 3-0 this season -- all road wins -- and 11-2 in his last 13 regular-season road games as the Central Division-leading Blues improved to 8-2-1 heading into a four-game homestand. “Maybe I need to get a better bed at home or something,” Hutton joked about his road success spanning the last two seasons. “Those are the games I play sometimes, I play the back-to-backs and they have kind of found a rhythm for me on the road. No matter where I play I just try to compete. The team played great in front of me. Once we made it 2-1 we didn’t really give up much.”

Dmitrij Jaskin, a healthy scratch the last two games, cashed in on a rebound, outmuscling Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce for his first of the season and a 1-0 St. Louis lead on Friday night.

D Jay Bouwmeester’s fractured left ankle will be re-evaluated in a week, the Blues organization said Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
