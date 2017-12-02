St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

C Oscar Sundqvist returned in place of RW Sammy Blais, with Patrick Berglund shifting from center to left wing.

D Carl Gunnarsson, after being a healthy scratch for the previous four games, returned to the Blues’ lineup in place of Robert Bortuzzo.

G Carter Hutton allowed three goals on 21 shots before he was replaced by Jake Allen for the third period.

C Patrik Berglund, playing just his second game since coming off injured reserve, scored the Blues’ only goal on a power-play in the second period on a redirected pass.