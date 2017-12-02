FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Markets
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
Venezuela
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 3, 2017 / 2:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Oscar Sundqvist returned in place of RW Sammy Blais, with Patrick Berglund shifting from center to left wing.

D Carl Gunnarsson, after being a healthy scratch for the previous four games, returned to the Blues’ lineup in place of Robert Bortuzzo.

G Carter Hutton allowed three goals on 21 shots before he was replaced by Jake Allen for the third period.

C Patrik Berglund, playing just his second game since coming off injured reserve, scored the Blues’ only goal on a power-play in the second period on a redirected pass.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.