St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

D Colton Parayko scored a power-play goal in Thursday’s 3-0 victory over Dallas.

RW Sammy Blais was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

G Ville Husso was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Thursday. Local G Tyler Stewart signed an amateur tryout agreement with St. Louis and participated in warm-ups while Husso was en route from San Antonio, arriving in the middle of the first period.

C Brayden Schenn scored a power-play goal in Thursday’s 3-0 victory over Dallas.

RW Vladimir Tarasenko scored an empty-net goal in Thursday’s 3-0 victory over Dallas.

G Jake Allen made 29 saves and recorded his first shutout of the season in Thursday’s 3-0 victory over Dallas. Allen earned his 16th career shutout and his third in 11 games against the Stars. “Jake played outstanding and made some big saves at big times and kept us in the game,” Blues D Colton Parayko said. “We wanted to lock it down for him.”