St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

LW Sammy Blais was recalled from San Antonio of the AHL on Friday after sending him there Thursday.

LW Jaden Schwartz left Saturday’s game against the Red Wings late in the first period after taking a shot from defenseman Mike Green off the ankle. It was announced as a lower-body injury. “Initial X-rays were negative, but he’s very sore,” Blues coach Mike Yeo said. “So we’ll see how he’s doing when we get home tonight.” Schwartz left the arena on crutches. He had given St. Louis a 1-0 lead with 8:10 left in the first period. He followed his shot from the high slot and put in his own rebound for his 14th goal.