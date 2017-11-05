Pietrangelo scores twice as Blues outslug Leafs

ST. LOUIS -- Alex Pietrangelo has scored a goal like he scored for the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night before -- years ago in a video game.

His first of two goals in the game, sneaking the puck behind goalie Frederik Andersen, capped a three-goal flurry in the second period that sent the Blues to a 6-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

”I looked up and he’s a big goalie so he kind of took up the whole net,“ Pietrangelo said. ”Then when I pushed around he came out pretty far so I didn‘t’ really have much of a choice but to try and jam it in there. Usually you try that and you miss the puck. I got just enough on it.

“It’s not something you practice. I just took what they gave me.”

That’s exactly the way this season has started for Pietrangelo, who added a power-play goal in the third period for his sixth goal in the Blues’ first 15 games, part of an offensive outburst by the team’s defensemen.

Joel Edmundson also scored one of the second-period goals, helping the Blues increase their total for the season to 17 from their combined defensemen.

Brayden Schenn had a career-high four assists, the first four-point game of his career, and Jaden Schwartz added three assists as the Blues scored a season-high six goals in their first game after being shut out 2-0 by the Flyers on Thursday night.

Coach Mike Yeo was not surprised by the bounce-back effort, citing the leadership of players such as Pietrangelo, the team’s captain.

That isn’t new, but his offensive production -- as well as that from the team’s other defensemen -- is adding another element to Pietrangelo’s game, Yeo said.

In addition to his six goals, Pietrangelo has contributed nine assists so far this season, trailing only Schwartz and Schenn on the team.

”He’s a guy that we want to contribute and be dynamic offensively and put numbers up,“ Yeo said, ”but there’s certain things we need from him too. When you see him going back and retrieving pucks or winning one-on-one battles low; the way he defends, those are the things as a coach or his teammate you have to be excited about.

“When you see your leaders doing things the right way and finding a way to impact games elsewhere that’s big.”

Pietrangelo’s goal capped the three goals in a 7:55 span, following goals by Vladimir Tarasenko, which tied the game, and Edmundson. Tarasenko scored his seventh goal of the year and has now scored a goal in his last six games against the Maple Leafs.

Magnus Paajarvi and Vladimir Sobotka scored the other goals for the Blues, in the third period, while the Maple Leafs got two goals from Tyler Bozak and one each from Andreas Borgman and Connor Brown but still lost for the fifth time in their last six games.

The Blues led 6-2 before the final two Toronto goals, one game after falling behind the Los Angeles Kings 5-0.

“You’ve got to have 20 guys on deck and ready to go and we didn’t have that tonight,” said coach Mike Babcock. “We had a tough trip and played good teams and all that but obviously we’re not in a situation that we’re handling this very well. We’re not playing good enough.”

Bozek thought the Maple Leafs did not play well enough in front of Andersen.

“He was keeping us in that game and once we give up those opportunity’s that we did i don’t think any goalie in the league is going to save a lot of them,” Bozak said. “We kind of left him to hang. and left him out to dry there.”

It was a far different feeling in the Blues’ locker room.

“I was really confident we were going to have a bounce back day today,” Yeo said. “I could tell that the focus was there. They recognized we didn’t have our best performance against Philadelphia. We wanted to bounce back. That’s what good teams do.”

NOTES: After being a healthy scratch for the previous four games, RW Chris Thorburn was inserted into the Blues’ lineup in place of Beau Bennett. ... The Maple Leafs also made one lineup change from their previous game, scratching D Roman Polak. He was replaced by Connor Carrick. ... G Carter Hutton served as the Blues backup goalie after missing Thursday night’s game for the birth of his first child, son Palmer. ... The contest completed a four-game homestand for the Blues, whose next game is Tuesday night in New Jersey. ... The Maple Leafs, who finished a four-game road trip, return home to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.