Islanders take down Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. -- Off to a sizzling start to the season, the Tampa Bay Lightning know they carry a target on their jerseys.

The New York Islanders hit them right in the bull‘s-eye on Saturday night.

Anders Lee scored twice and John Tavares picked up two assists and added an empty-net goal as the Islanders knocked off the top team in the league with a 5-3 victory at Amalie Arena.

Josh Bailey had three assists and Brock Nelson and Andrew Ladd also scored for New York.

Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots for the victory.

The Islanders have won three consecutive games for the second time this season.

Yanni Gourde scored twice and Ondrej Palat added one goal for Tampa Bay, which suffered its first regulation loss since Oct. 28.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots to suffer his first loss in regulation since Oct. 7 at Florida.

New York built a quick lead, scoring in the opening minute when a rare turnover by Lightning center Brayden Point allowed the Islanders to keep the puck in the zone. Moments later, Ladd ripped a shot from middle slot over Vasilevskiy 51 seconds into the game.

Lee scored his first goal of the game at 10:25 of the first period, converting a between-the-legs pass from Tavares for his 10th of the season for the 2-0 lead.

Nelson gave the Islanders a three-goal lead midway through the second period when he danced around Jake Dotchin at the right circle and cut to the net before lifting the puck over Vasilevskiy at 7:09.

New York was able cut down the Lightning transition game through the neutral zone, creating turnovers and preventing the highest-scoring team in the league to use their speed.

By the time Lee notched his second goal of the game 1:05 into the third period on the power play, which snapped Tampa Bay’s streak of successful kills at 19, New York looked well in control of the game.

The Lightning, however, struck quickly with two goals in 13 seconds to cut the deficit in half as Gourde was alone in front to pick up a loose rebound and backhand the puck past Greiss at 3:13.

Palat raced down the left wing side on the next shift and ripped a shot into the net to give Tampa Bay life.

But Islanders coach Doug Weight quickly called a timeout to calm down the bench and slow down the Lightning’s momentum.

Gourde scored his second on a loose puck in front at 16:24 to pull Tampa Bay within a goal late, but Tavares scored in to an empty net with 22 seconds remaining.

NOTES: The Lightning honored former captain Dave Andreychuk, who was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this week, during pregame. Andreychuck dropped the ceremonial opening faceoff. ... The Islanders were without RW Cal Clutterbuck, who missed the game due to illness. ... Tampa Bay scratched D Andrej Sustr and RW Gabriel Dumont. ... Tampa Bay D Slater Koekkoek appeared in his 50th career game. ... New York scratched D Dennis Seidenberg and D Scott Mayfield. ... C Alan Quine appeared in just his third game since returning from injury.