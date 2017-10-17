Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

F Tyler Johnson’s first-period goal tied him with Ryan Malone (92) for the 10th spot on the Lightning’s all-time goals list.

F Nikita Kucherov scored twice, including the game-winner in the third period, giving him goals in all six games this season, the first NHL player to do that since Keith Tkachuk of the St. Louis Blues in 2008-09. The Tampa Bay winger has seven goals in all.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy is one of six NHL goalies who have started every game so far this season for their teams.

F Vladislav Namestnikov is the nephew of Slava Kozlov, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Red Wings.