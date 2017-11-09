FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
November 10, 2017 / 7:02 AM / in 2 hours

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Nikita Kucherov scored his NHL-leading 15th goal and added two assists as the Lightning routed the Sharks 5-1 on Wednesday.

G Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves Wednesday in the Lightning’s 5-1 win at San Jose.

C Vladislav Namestnikov scored two goals and added an assist as the Lightning routed the Sharks 5-1 on Wednesday.

RW Chris Kunitz appeared in his 900th career game. He finished a minus-1 in 11:38 of ice time Wednesday at San Jose.

C Steven Stamkos contributed three assists to boost his league-leading point total to 28 as the Lightning routed the Sharks 5-1 on Wednesday. “We obviously have a lot of fun, but we work hard,” Stamkos said. “Tonight was a night where maybe things weren’t bouncing our way early on but our line played well and just kept building on it. It was nice to get rewarded.”

