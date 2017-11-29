FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
November 30, 2017 / 5:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves to lead the Lightning to a 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. It was the second shutout of the season and the sixth of his career for Vasilevskiy, who leads the NHL in wins with 16. “He’s given us a lot of confidence,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “The way he’s been playing at the end of last year and the beginning of this season, it’s been remarkable and he’s established himself as one of the best goalies in this league.”

D Dan Girardi scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over the Sabres.

