Tampa Bay Lightning - PlayerWatch

G Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves to lead the Lightning to a 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. It was the second shutout of the season and the sixth of his career for Vasilevskiy, who leads the NHL in wins with 16. “He’s given us a lot of confidence,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “The way he’s been playing at the end of last year and the beginning of this season, it’s been remarkable and he’s established himself as one of the best goalies in this league.”

D Dan Girardi scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over the Sabres.