Lightning edge Blues to continue hot start

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning capped off a strong homestand with a 2-1 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Amalie Arena.

Tyler Johns on and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy, making his fifth consecutive start, finished with 28 saves for Tampa Bay, which has a 4-1-0 record to start the season for the second consecutive year.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored and Jake Allen stopped 25 shots for St. Louis, which finished off a four-game road with a 2-2-0 record.

Tampa Bay swept a three-game homestand that also included victories against Washington and Pittsburgh, all since a loss to Florida in a game in which it allowed 48 shots on goal.

“We like the way we are playing right now,” Johnson said. “We wanted to be better defensively. I think every game we’ve gotten a little bit better and that’s been a plus for us.”

St. Louis, which started the season with four consecutive victories before dropping the past two games, put the pressure on Tampa Bay in the opening period. The Blues fired 15 shots on goal, but were unable to capitalize on their chances.

“There were large chunks where we were controlling the play, controlling the puck,” St. Louis coach Mike Yeo said. “I thought that we started to make some loose plays with puck, we lost a little patience in the game that we needed to play against that team. Next thing you know, it turned into some momentum for them and a penalty and then you’re chasing the game and that changes the complexion right there.”

That complexion shifted in the second period as the Lightning tilted the ice in the other direction, limiting the Blues to five shots on goal and holding a 30-10 advantage on shot attempts in the period. It was on Tampa Bay’s first power-play chance of the game, the Lightning grabbed the lead.

Late in the man advantage, rookie defenseman Mikhail Sergachev fed Johnson at the left circle. Johnson took two strides toward the net and fired a wrist shot that snuck under the pads of Allen at 8:20 of the second period.

Tampa Bay grabbed a 2-0 lead at the 6:27 mark of the third period when Steven Stamkos chipped a puck in to the offensive zone to Kucherov, who turned his body and flipped a backhand shot over Allen for his fifth goal of the season. Kucherov became the first player in franchise history to score in each of the team’s opening five games to the season and is the first player to do so since Patrick Marleau with San Jose in 2012-13.

“Kuch has so much deception to his game,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. “The backhand shot is the toughest for a goaltender to read coming off the stick, but when you deceptively throw the backhand, it makes it even harder and that’s what he did. So he didn’t even sell shot and all a sudden it was in the net, that’s why he’s a special player.”

That was enough of a lead for Tampa Bay, which held the Blues to 14 shots over the final two periods.

“I thought we had a lot of turnovers to be honest,” Allen said. “In zone we were all right but I think we gave them a lot of chances to come at us in the neutral zone. A team like that is really good, they can pick up speed three-quarters down the ice and attack and come down your throat.”

Tarasenko scored his fourth of the season with 3:23 left in the third period.

NOTES: The Lightning held a pregame ceremony honoring their inaugural team as part of the 25th anniversary season. Among those present were D Roman Hamrlik, the first-ever draft pick in franchise history, plus Terry Crisp, the team’s first head coach. ... St. Louis LW Sammy Blais made his NHL debut. ... Tampa Bay scratched RW J.T. Brown, C Gabriel Dumont and D Andrej Sustr. ... The Blues scratched RW Chris Thorburn, D Nate Prosser and C Wade Megan. ... Tampa Bay has recorded a power-play goal in all five games this season. ... Lightning C Steven Stamkos has points in all five games this season.