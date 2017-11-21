Coyotes end Leafs' six-game winning streak

TORONTO -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the go-ahead goal on a power play late in the second period, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Monday night.

The Coyotes ended the Maple Leafs’ six-game winning streak and earned their third win in a row. Arizona (5-15-3) is 7-0-1 in its past eight games at the Air Canada Centre.

The Maple Leafs thought that they tied the game at 16:10 of the third period when Auston Matthews fired the puck into the net, but a video review determined that there was goaltender interference, and the goal was disallowed.

Brendan Perlini, Max Domi and Tobias Rieder also scored for Arizona, and Antti Raanta made 27 saves. Domi and Rieder’s goals were into an empty net in the third period.

James van Riemsdyk scored for Toronto (14-8-0), and Frederik Andersen stopped 27 shots.

The Coyotes controlled most of the play in the first 10 minutes of the game. They opened the scoring on the power play when Perlini notched his fifth of the season a 9:53 of the first period. Toronto’s Connor Carrick was serving an interference penalty.

It was the 14th time in their 23 games that the Coyotes scored first, and they ended Andersen’s attempt at a third straight shutout.

The Maple Leafs tied the game on the 11th goal of the season by van Riemsdyk on a power play 33 seconds into the second period. He hammered home the rebound after Nazem Kadri redirected Mitch Marner’s shot.

Arizona’s Kevin Connauton had been penalized for holding at 19:52 of the first.

Ekman-Larsson scored his third goal of the season at 18:17 of the second on a shot from the point five seconds after Marner received a hooking penalty.

Domi scored his second goal of the season at 18:54 of the third, and Rieder scored his fifth at 19:19.

NOTES: Coyotes D Niklas Hjalmarsson returned to the lineup Monday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 30. He missed 10 games. Arizona assigned D Dakota Mermis to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League to make room on the roster for Hjalmarsson, who was activated from the injured-reserve list. ... Toronto G Frederik Andersen allowed his first goal in 141 minutes and 27 seconds when the Coyotes scored in the first period Monday. ... The Maple Leafs will visit the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, and the Coyotes will host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.