Preview: Kings at Maple Leafs

The Los Angeles Kings have yet to lose in regulation this season, and they hope to keep the streak going Monday as they continue their six-game road trip with a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Kings, whose only blemish thus far is an overtime loss to Calgary on Oct. 11, began the trek with a 6-4 triumph at Columbus on Saturday.

Captain Anze Kopitar capped a three-point performance by scoring his second goal of the game with 2:14 remaining in the third period as Los Angeles matched the club record for the longest point streak to start a season, which was set when it began 1995-96 with a 4-0-3 mark. Toronto is kicking off a three-game homestand after having its three-game winning streak snapped with Saturday’s 6-3 loss at Ottawa. Auston Matthews and William Nylander each recorded a goal and an assist in the setback, which was the first in four road games this season for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has landed on the scoresheet in all but one of his eight contests, registering three two-point efforts over his last four.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), TSN4, TVA (Toronto)

ABOUT THE KINGS (6-0-1): Brooks Laich made his debut for Los Angeles on Saturday, registering two shots and a minus-1 rating in 12 minutes, 7 seconds of ice time. The 34-year-old center collected 134 goals and 197 assists in 764 games with Ottawa, Washington and Toronto before signing a one-year contract worth $650,000 on Thursday. Jake Muzzin is riding a six-game point streak after notching three against Columbus - including his 41st career goal, which tied him with Bob Murdoch for 10th place among defensemen on the franchise’s all-time list.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (6-2-0): Roman Polak is back in the fold, as the veteran defenseman agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.1 million contract on Sunday. The 31-year-old Czech, who recorded four goals and seven assists over 75 games last season to begin his second stint with Toronto, has collected 23 tallies and 115 points in 634 career contests with St. Louis, the Maple Leafs and San Jose. The Maple Leafs have won three of their first four home games this campaign, scoring a total of 18 goals in the victories.

OVERTIME

1. Kopitar has recorded four multi-point performances in 2017-18, including a pair of three-point efforts.

2. Of the 20 skaters that have been in Toronto’s lineup this season, C Eric Fehr (four games) is the only one yet to record a point.

3. Los Angeles D Derek Forbort notched an assist on Saturday - two days after signing a two-year contract extension.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Kings 4