Leafs top Wild without Matthews

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs, playing without injured first-line center Auston Matthews, got goals from four different players to defeat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Nazem Kadri, Patrick Marleau, Connor Carrick and Connor Brown each scored for the Maple Leafs (10-7-0), who have won two games in a row. Brown also had an assist.

Frederik Andersen made 35 saves in the Toronto goal.

Jason Zucker scored twice for the Wild (5-7-2) with goaltender Devan Dubnyk making 15 stops. Eric Staal had two assists in Minnesota’s third consecutive loss.

At 12:56 of the first period, Morgan Rielly’s shot from the point bounced off the end boards and went in off the skate of Dubnyk. Kadri was given credit for his ninth goal of the season.

Zucker flicked home the rebound on Staal’s shot at 18:15 of the first to create a 1-1 tie.

Marleau scored his sixth goal of the season from the slot on a pass from Zach Hyman at 3:47 of the second period to give Toronto a 2-1 lead.

Andersen was tested a few times during the second period, which ended with the Wild holding a 23-12 advantage in shots on goal.

Carrick picked up his first goal of the season when his shot from the right boards appeared to be deflected in at 3:40 of the third period, giving Toronto a 3-1 lead.

Zucker hammered in a rebound on the power play for his fifth goal of the season at 15:01 of the third to trim the lead to 3-2.

Brown scored into an empty net at 19:29 for his seventh of the season.

NOTES: With Toronto C Auston Matthews (upper-body injury) missing the game Wednesday, Patrick Marleau started as the first-line center. It was the first game the 20-year-old Matthews has missed in his NHL career, ending a string of 98 straight regular-season and six playoff games played. ... The Maple Leafs recalled C Frederik Gauthier from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, but he was not in uniform Wednesday. RW Kasperi Kapanen was loaned to the Marlies. ... Wild G Alex Stalock was expected to start Wednesday but returned home for the birth of his child. G Niklas Svedberg was recalled from Iowa of the AHL to back up G Devan Dubnyk. ... The Wild visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. The Maple Leafs will host the Boston Bruins on Friday.