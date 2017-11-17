Nylander's goal in OT lifts Maple Leafs over Devils

TORONTO -- William Nylander scored with 2.2 seconds left in overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 1-0 on Thursday night.

After the teams slogged through three periods without a goal, the Devils had a power play when Toronto defenseman Jake Gardiner was penalized for interference at 42 seconds of the overtime period.

The Maple Leafs (13-7-0) killed off the penalty, but the Devils (11-4-3) continued to dominate until Nylander took his shot from the high slot that ended the game for his fourth goal of the season.

Toronto has won five games in a row, four without star center Auston Matthews.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 42 shots

Cory Schneider made 24 saves in the New Jersey goal.

The goaltenders were solid in the first period in which Toronto had a 12-10 advantage in shots.

The Devils, who had 10 shots during the second period, applied constant pressure during a power play when Toronto’s Connor Brown was called for delay of game at 7:29 of the middle period.

The Devils held the Maple Leafs to four shots on goal in the second period. Toronto did have a chance with slightly more than four minutes to play in the second James van Riemsdyk broke in on the left side and Tyler Bozak had a swipe at the rebound.

Van Riemsdyk set up Bozak for a clear chance to no avail during nearly three minutes into the third period.

Toronto went on the power play at 12:14 of the third when Devils center Blake Coleman was called for holding.

NOTES: Devils D Mirco Mueller (fractured left clavicle) had surgery Thursday for the injury sustained Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks. He is expected to be out 10 to 12 weeks. ... Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews (upper body-injury) missed his fourth straight game Thursday, but has returned to practice this week. ... The Maple Leafs recalled RW Nikita Soshnikov from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL and played on Thursday. He had five goals and seven assists in 14 games with the Marlies. C Frederik Gauthier was returned to the Marlies on loan. ... The Maple Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday while the Devils will travel to Winnipeg to play the Jets Saturday.