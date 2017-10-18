Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

RW Connor Brown broke a scoreless tie early in the third period of Tuesday’s 2-0 victory in Washington. G Braden Holtby blocked D Morgan Rielly’s shot from the point, but as Holtby tried to cover the puck, Brown’s second swipe sent it into the net for his second goal of the season at 5:53 of the third period. “I just tried to stand on top of the goalie and Mo made a nice little (shot) to get through and it was right place, right time,” Brown said.

C Nazem Kadri scored an empty-netter with 22 seconds remaining for his third goal of the season in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory in Washington.

G Frederik Andersen stopped 30 shots in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory in Washington. Andersen posted his 11th career shutout after entering the game with a 3.76 goals-against average. “Just haven’t felt like it’s been going my way,” Andersen said. “It’s nice to get game like this against an opponent with a lot of good goal scorers.” Andersen is the first Maple Leafs goaltender with a shutout on the road in Washington.

D Morgan Rielly had two assists in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory in Washington.