#US NHL
November 3, 2017 / 6:30 AM / in 3 hours

Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RW Connor Brown converted James van Riemsdyk’s tape-to-tape pass and put it between the legs of goalie John Gibson (26 saves). It was Brown’s fourth goal of the season. Hainsey also registered an assist on the play.

G Frederik Andersen, who began his career with Anaheim, made 28 saves in the victory. It was Andersen’s first start at Honda Center as a member of the Maple Leafs.

C Leo Komarov added an empty-net goal, his second score of the season, at 18:30 of the third period to seal the victory for the Maple Leafs. John Gibson was trying to get to the bench for an extra attacker and then unsuccessfully scrambled back to the Ducks’ net to try to stop the shot by Komarov. Marleau had the only assist on the goal.

D Ron Hainsey added a pair of assists for Toronto (8-5-0). Hainsey’s biggest contribution was being a major factor in killing off all four of Toronto’s penalties. The veteran was on the ice for all but 22 seconds of the eight minutes of penalty-kill time.

C Patrick Marleau was moved from the wing to center Wednesday, and the change paid immediate dividends. Marleau’s goal at 1:09 of the third period, his fifth of the season, was the winner in Toronto’s 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
