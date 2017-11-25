Toronto Maple Leafs - PlayerWatch

LW Matt Martin, who had one point in the previous eight games, was scratched. LW Josh Leivo was back in the lineup after a four-game absence.

G Frederik Andersen did most of his good work early in the game and in the final two minutes as the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night at PNC Arena. Andersen stopped 43 shots, denying Carolina on 26 of their 27 shots across the first two periods.

C Zach Hyman scored 53 seconds into the second period after receiving a pass from Jake Gardner on Friday. That was Hyman’s first goal in 14 games.