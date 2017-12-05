Preview: Hurricanes at Canucks

The Carolina Hurricanes hope to put together a winning streak as they begin a season-high six-game road trip Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks. Carolina had lost four of five before posting a 3-2 overtime victory over Florida at home on Saturday.

Jeff Skinner ended an eight-game drought by scoring his team-leading 10th goal and defenseman Noah Hanifin tallied at 4:58 of the extra session for the Hurricanes, who have dropped their last two on the road (0-1-1). Vancouver continues a three-game homestand that began Saturday with a 2-1 triumph over Toronto. Jacob Markstrom came within 2:52 of his first career shutout while Daniel Sedin notched an assist one game after registering three points to eclipse 1,000 for his career. Captain Henrik Sedin also set up a goal, giving him at least one assist in six of his last seven contests.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (11-9-5): Cam Ward’s start Saturday was his fourth in 11 games, as the 33-year-old former Conn Smythe Trophy winner has been relegated to the backup goaltending role behind Scott Darling. “It’s something I‘m adjusting to, the mentality of not playing as much,” Ward, whose next victory will be his 300th in the NHL, told reporters after defeating the Maple Leafs. “I’ve been in this league long enough that I can turn the page.” Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho each notched an assist Saturday, ending their respective three- and four-game point droughts.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (13-10-4): Brock Boeser is making an early case for the Calder Trophy as he leads the team in goals (13) and points (25). The 20-year-old right wing ended November with a three-point performance against Nashville on Thursday, including his 10th and 11th goals of the 30-day period - making him the second rookie in franchise history (Pavel Bure, 12 in March 1992) to reach double digits in tallies in a calendar month and earning him the NHL’s Rookie of the Month honors. Markus Granlund, who scored a career-high 19 goals last season, netted his fourth of 2017-18 - and first in seven games - Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Henrik Sedin has notched nine assists during his current surge and is three away of 800 for his career.

2. Carolina D Justin Faulk has recorded only seven points in 25 games this season and is stuck on 199 in the NHL after being kept off the scoresheet in each of his last four games.

3. Vancouver D Michael Del Zotto needs two points for 200 in his career but enters Tuesday with a five-game drought.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Hurricanes 2