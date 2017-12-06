Canucks' Markstrom records first career shutout

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots for his first career shutout and defenseman Derrick Pouliot scored a goal and added two assists as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Thomas Vanek and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks (14-10-4), who won their third consecutive game. Vancouver has won 10 straight contests against the Hurricanes at Rogers Arena.

Markstrom’s shutout came in his 129th game and 115th start. A couple of his best stops came in the second period. Early on he used his left pad to stop Derek Ryan on a deke in close. With about five minutes left, Justin Williams scooped up a turnover in the slot and took a shot that Markstrom gloved.

Markstrom came close to a shutout in Vancouver’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday, allowing a goal with 2:52 left.

The loss was the fifth in seven games for the Hurricanes (11-10-5). It was the first time this year Carolina was shut out.

Carolina goalie Scott Darling stopped 19 shots.

Goldobin gave Vancouver a 3-0 lead at 6:26 of the third. He collected the rebound of his own shot then scored on the short side.

The Hurricanes controlled most of the scoreless first period, outshooting Vancouver 12-3.

The Canucks found their game in the second. They scored twice, outshot Carolina 10-5, and kept the Hurricanes hemmed in their own zone.

Vancouver notched the game’s first goal at 2:58 after Henrik Sedin fed the puck to Pouliot. He skated into the Hurricane zone then cut across the middle of the ice and took a shot from the slot that beat Darling on the glove side. It was the Canuck defenseman’s second goal of the season and came on Vancouver’s fourth shot. The assist was Sedin’s 10th in eight games.

Vanek made it 2-0 on a power play at 13:50. Sam Gagner took a shot from the point that Vanek deflected over Darling’s pad. It was Vanek’s second goal in four games but also only his second in 13 games.

Vancouver center Bo Horvat left in the third period. There was no word given as to why. He had gone to the dressing room earlier in the period but returned. A few minutes later, he went to the room for good.

Horvat has 10 goals and nine assists in 28 games this season.

NOTES: The three-point game was a career high for D Derrick Pouliot. ... C Alex Burmistrov and D Alex Biega were scratches. ... D Michael Del Zotto leads the Canucks by averaging almost 22 minutes of ice time a game. ... It was the second consecutive game Vancouver was held to three shots in a period. ... Carolina last won in Vancouver on Oct. 15, 1999. ... It was the first game of a season-long, six-game road trip for the Hurricanes. ... LW Phillip Di Giuseppe and D Klas Dahlbeck were scratches. ... C Marcus Kruger was given a 10-minute misconduct after arguing with the officials following Vancouver’s second goal.