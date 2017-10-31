Radulov scores in OT to lift Stars past Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Alexander Radulov scored at 2:32 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Radulov picked up a loose puck and skated into the Canucks’ zone, then beat goaltender Jacob Markstrom with a shot to the blocker side.

Vancouver earlier had a chance to win the game, as the three-on-three overtime was just 15 seconds old when Bo Horvat rang a shot off the post.

Tyler Seguin scored the other goal for Dallas (7-5-0). Radulov also had an assist to give him six points in three games. The Stars are 13-0-1 in their last 14 games against the Canucks and 8-0-1 in Vancouver since the start of the 2011-12 season.

Sam Gagner scored for the Canucks (6-3-2), who saw a four-game win streak snapped.

Markstrom stopped 27 shots. Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, who had allowed 15 goals in his previous four games, made 38 saves.

Gagner tied the game 1-1 on a power-play goal with six minutes gone in the third period. Thomas Vanek took a shot that Bishop kicked out. The rebound went to Gagner, who poked it into the net for his first goal since signing in Vancouver this summer as a free agent.

The goal came just a few minutes after Markstrom had raced from his net and poked the puck past the Stars’ Antoine Roussel on a partial breakaway.

The Canucks outshot the Stars 16-9 -- and had three power plays -- during a scoreless first period.

Seguin opened the scoring at 3:11 of the second period, collecting Dallas’ sixth power-play goal in three games. Positioned just below the faceoff dot, he took a pass from Radulov and fired a shot over Markstrom’s glove into the top corner of the net. It was the first power-play goal allowed by Vancouver in 15 man advantages.

NOTES: Rookie RW Brock Boeser, who leads the Canucks with seven assists, missed the game with a foot injury sustained when he blocked a shot Wednesday in a win over the Washington Capitals. ... RW Jayson Megna, who was called up from the AHL Utica Comets, played on Vancouver’s third line with LW Thomas Vanek and C Alexander Burmistrov. ... RW Anton Rodin also was recalled from Utica but didn’t dress. ... Vancouver D Patrick Wiercioch was a healthy scratch. ... Dallas C Martin Hanzal, who has one goal in 11 games, was a scratch due to a lower-body injury. ... Stars D Stephen Johns (concussion) sat out Monday, but he could dress for the Thursday game against the Winnipeg Jets. ... Stars D Julius Honka was a healthy scratch. ... Dallas took a penalty 29 seconds into the game but outshot Vancouver 2-1 during the ensuing power play.