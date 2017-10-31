Radulov scores in OT to lift Stars past Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Winning on the road is one habit the Dallas Stars are happy to maintain.

Alexander Radulov scored at 2:32 of overtime to give the Stars a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. The Stars (7-5-0) won their second consecutive road game and improved their road record to 3-4-0.

The Stars had a 12-24-5 road record last year when they missed the playoffs.

“It has been talked about a lot,” said Tyler Seguin, who scored Dallas’ other goal on a power play. “Tonight, we played a little more simple. We competed, got greasy, didn’t care how we won.”

Sam Gagne scored for Vancouver (6-3-2). It was Gagne’s first goal since signing with the Canucks as a free agent.

Radulov won the game when he picked up a loose puck and skated into the Canucks’ zone and beat Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom with a shot to the blocker side.

Radulov also assisted on Seguin’s second-period goal, and he now has three goals and three assists in his past three games.

“I‘m just trying to help the team to win, and that’s the bottom line,” he said. “Today was a hard game. I don’t think we played the way we can, but it was nice that everyone battled.”

Radulov said he is still adjusting to playing in Dallas after signing as a free agent over the summer.

“It was all new for me,” he said. “I feel better, and (I‘ve) just got to continue to play hard and play for the team.”

Dallas coach Ken Hitchcock believes Radulov can be a game-changer.

”He’s a wild-card player,“ Hitchcock said. ”He’s going to do things on the ice that are creative, and you are going to have to live with it.

“He competes on the puck, and that’s a big part of it. He’s a very competitive player, and I think he elevates the rest of our competitiveness.”

The Canucks outshot Dallas 39-29. Stars goaltender Ben Bishop kept the game close with some big stops among his 38 saves.

”Every road game is big,“ Bishop said. ”It still wasn’t our best effort.

“We have a lot of room we can improve. We got in some good positions where we could have put the game away. We kind of let them hang around, hang around, and we found a way in the end.”

The Stars are 13-0-1 in their past 14 games against the Canucks. Vancouver’s last regulation win against Dallas came on Feb. 21, 2013.

The Canucks saw a four-game win streak snapped but had plenty of chances to win. Bishop stopped Bo Horvat on a short-handed breakaway one minute into the second period. Then, just 15 seconds into the overtime, Horvat rang a shot off the post behind Bishop.

”If we play like that, most nights in this league you win,“ said Gagne. ”We have to keep playing that way.

“We’re going in the right direction and playing good hockey.”

Canucks coach Travis Green was happy with the way his team fought back after tailing 1-0 heading into the third period.

”That was a great hockey game,“ Green said. ”I thought they played a hell of a game on the road. I thought we played a hell of a game at home.

“We talked about it after 40 minutes. We were in a battle, we were in a dog fight. We had to come out and play a great (final) 20 minutes, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Gagner’s goal came just a few minutes after Markstrom had raced from his net and poked the puck past the Stars’ Antoine Roussel on a partial breakaway.

”It wasn’t a gamble,“ Markstrom said. ”I wouldn’t have went out if I didn’t know I was gong to be first on it.

“It’s a split second. You have to make a decision quick, and I made that decision.”

Markstrom was frustrated his team had to settle for a single point.

“It was a really good game, but you want to win hockey games,” he said. “I hate losing.”

NOTES: Rookie RW Brock Boeser, who leads the Canucks with seven assists, missed the game with a foot injury sustained when he blocked a shot Wednesday in a win over the Washington Capitals. ... RW Jayson Megna, who was called up from the AHL Utica Comets, played on Vancouver’s third line with LW Thomas Vanek and C Alexander Burmistrov. ... RW Anton Rodin also was recalled from Utica but didn’t dress. ... Vancouver D Patrick Wiercioch was a healthy scratch. ... Dallas C Martin Hanzal, who has one goal in 11 games, was a scratch due to a lower-body injury. ... Stars D Stephen Johns (concussion) sat out Monday, but he could dress for the Thursday game against the Winnipeg Jets. ... Stars D Julius Honka was a healthy scratch. ... Dallas took a penalty 29 seconds into the game but outshot Vancouver 2-1 during the ensuing power play.