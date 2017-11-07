Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

RW Jayson Megna was returned to AHL Utica by the Canucks on Monday. He played 4:18 in his lone NHL game of the season on Oct. 30.

G Thatcher Demko dressed as the backup Monday with G Anders Nilsson’s fiancee expecting a baby.

G Jacob Markstrom, making his fourth consecutive start, stopped 26 shots Monday in a 3-2 loss to Detroit.

C Brendan Gaunce was a healthy scratch after the Canucks recalled him from Utica of the AHL following a two-week conditioning stint. He is back after shoulder surgery.

D Michael Del Zotto’s goal Monday was his first as a Canuck since signing as a free agent this summer. “It’s nice to get that first one,” he said. “It came at a good time. I’ve been getting my chances, so I’ve been trying to stay positive and hope one goes in. Hopefully I can get a couple more.”