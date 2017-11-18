Preview: Blues at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks hope to avoid a third straight loss at home when they face off against the Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Vancouver has dropped four of its last five (1-3-1) at Rogers Arena, including a 5-2 setback against expansion Vegas on Thursday.

Bo Horvat scored his team-leading eighth goal as the Canucks tallied twice in the second period to forge a tie before allowing three in the third en route to falling to 3-5-2 at home this season. The Blues are wrapping up a three-game road trip on which they are 1-1-0 after rolling to a 4-1 triumph in Edmonton on Thursday. The victory ended a two-game skid during which St. Louis surrendered a total of 12 goals. Brayden Schenn continued his strong start to the campaign in the win, recording two goals and an assist to give him a share of the team lead with 25 points and extend his streak to six games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), Sportsnet, CBC (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE BLUES (14-5-1): Schenn, who has collected four goals and 10 assists during his run, is tied for the team scoring lead with Jaden Schwartz after registering his 13th career three-point performance. “He’s a good player,” coach Mike Yeo told the team’s website. “That’s the easiest answer I can give you. He’s a good player with character. He’s been a nice fit with our group.” Schwartz notched an assist against the Oilers, giving him four points in three games and eight over his last six contests.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (9-8-2): Horvat has scored in back-to-back games and is two away from reaching double digits for the fourth time in his four NHL seasons. The 22-year-old, who was the ninth overall pick in the 2013 draft, has recorded half of his eight goals on the power play to match his career high and eclipse his total from last campaign. Rookie Brock Boeser leads the team with 16 points in as many games, with 10 coming in his last nine contests.

OVERTIME

1. Boeser’s goal on Thursday was his first since he recorded a hat trick versus Pittsburgh on Nov. 4, ending his five-game drought.

2. St. Louis G Jake Allen needs four victories to tie Brian Elliott (104) for fourth place in the franchise list.

3. Schwartz’s next goal will be the 100th of his NHL career.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Canucks 2