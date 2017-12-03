Markstrom, Canucks fend off Maple Leafs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Canucks built an early lead on a pair of first-period goals then hung on for a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Markus Granlund and Alex Edler scored for Vancouver (13-10-4), which won its second consecutive game.

James van Riemsdyk scored for the Maple Leafs (17-10-1), who lost for just the fourth time in 13 games.

Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves and Toronto’s Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Canucks 25-9 over the final two periods.

Van Riemsdyk netted Toronto’s goal at 17:08 of the third. Standing in front of the net, he deflected Morgan Rielly’s shot from the post past Markstrom.

The Canucks scored goals 6:22 apart to lead 2-0 after the first period.

A turnover in the Toronto end set up the first goal at 4:52. Toronto’s Auston Matthews failed to clear the puck, allowing Granlund to scoop it up just inside the blue line. He took a couple of strides then scored his fourth goal of the season with a shot over Andersen’s glove.

Edler made it 2-0 at 11:14 on a delayed penalty. Henrik Sedin connected with Edler with a pretty cross-ice pass. He scored his first goal of the season on a shot from the faceoff circle that beat Andersen on the stick side.

Toronto outshot Vancouver 14-3 in a scoreless second period.

NOTES: Prior to the game LW Daniel Sedin was honored for collecting his 999th, 1,000th and 1,001st point in Vancouver’s win over Nashville Thursday. .... LW Daniel Sedin and C Henrik Sedin are the only brothers in NHL history to each score 1,000 points. ... C Markus Granlund’s goal was his first point in seven games. ... C Alex Burmistrov and D Alex Biega were healthy scratches. ... The Canucks’ didn’t get a shot on goal in the second period until 11:42. ... Canuck D Troy Stecher took a shot on his foot in the first period before being hit in the face by a puck in the second. ... Toronto C Tyler Bozak missed the game with the flu. ... Healthy scratches were D Connor Carrick and RW Nikita Soshnikov. ... Ten of Toronto’s 13 games in December are on the road.