Jets beat Canucks for second straight win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- After a slow start, the Winnipeg Jets look as if they are taking flight.

A short-handed goal by Tyler Myers and some key saves from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck helped the Jets defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Thursday night.

Winnipeg started the season with a pair of losses but has bounced back with wins over the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver.

”The last two games we played exactly the way we wanted to,“ Myers said. ”We did a lot of really good things in the first two games, but it seemed like when they gave a little push, we got too cute and gave a little bit more than we wanted.

“These last two (games) we adjusted nicely and kept things simple. These last two games are a good start to creating a new habit of how we need to play to win. We just have to get it going.”

Hellebuyck, making his second start in place of Steve Mason, made 30 saves. He stopped 37 shots in Winnipeg’s 5-2 victory over the Oilers on Monday.

”I‘m getting more comfortable in the net and a lot of that is the guys in front of me,“ he said. ”We’re blocking shots and doing the little things right.

“You can tell, it’s really paying off and we’re playing our style of hockey. If we continue this, I like our chances.”

In the offseason, the Jets signed Mason to a two-year, $8.2 million contract. Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice turned to Hellebuyck after Mason allowed 11 goals in the Jets’ first two losses.

“He’s had two really, really good nights where he has looked the same in both,” Maurice said of Hellebuyck. “His positioning is really strong, and he’s seeing the puck.”

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his fourth goal of the season into an empty net with five seconds remaining. Josh Morrissey and Patrik Laine also scored for the Jets (2-2-0). Bryan Little had two assists.

Daniel Sedin and Chris Tanev scored for the Canucks (1-1-1). Rookie Brock Boeser collected an assist in his first NHL game.

Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 16 shots.

Myers’ goal at 18:46 of the second gave the Jets a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.

With Blake Wheeler off for hooking, Andrew Copp scooped up a loose puck in the Winnipeg zone and took it down the ice. He fed Myers on the opposite wing, and Myers fired a high, hard shot over Markstrom’s shoulder.

Myers, who collected his first goal of the season, played in just 11 games last year after undergoing surgery to repair a groin injury.

”It feels great to be back out with the guys,“ he said. ”I feel good, still getting used to some situations and some different plays. But it’s coming back quick.

“I feel better every game.”

Wheeler believes a healthy Myers makes the Jets better.

“What a great addition,” Wheeler said. “You realize just how much you miss a guy like that all of last year.”

Sedin opened the scoring on a first-period power play at 7:25. It was the first time this season Vancouver scored the game’s first goal.

Morrissey tied the game less than two minutes later when his shot deflected off defenseman Michael Del Zotto’s skate and past Markstrom.

Winnipeg took control when it scored goals 3:13 apart in the second.

“I think our execution, mostly passing, was a little bit off,” Sedin said. “We have to go tape to tape. That’s the only way to create offense in this league.”

Vancouver coach Travis Green thought his team outworked Winnipeg most of the night.

”You hate losing,“ said Green, in his first year as an NHL coach. ”It might have been our best game of the three (this season).

“We did a lot of good things tonight. A lot of nights we probably win that game. Sometimes you are going to play well and lose and you’re going to play bad and win. I think it was one of those nights.”

NOTES: Canucks RW Brock Boeser made his NHL debut on the top line with C Bo Horvat and LW Sven Baertschi. LW Loui Eriksson was moved to the third line with C Sam Gagner and RW Jake Virtanen. ... Vancouver’s healthy scratches were C Alexander Burmistrov, D Alex Biega and D Derrick Pouliot. ... For the third time in his career, Canucks D Chris Tanev played against his younger brother, Jets LW Brandon Tanev. ... Jets D Dustin Byfuglien missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury, but he might play Saturday against Carolina. ... The Jets’ scratches were D Ben Chiarot and RW Joel Armia. ... Nine of Winnipeg’s 11 games in October are against teams that made the playoffs last year. ... Vancouver plays host to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

