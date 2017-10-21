Wheeler delivers decisive tally, Jets edge Wild

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler showed the benefits of having a short memory as he brushed aside a goaltender interference ruling to come back minutes later to net the winning goal in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

The right winger appeared to have set up center Mark Scheifele to break a 3-3 tie near the midway mark of the third period but officials ruled Wheeler had bumped goalie Devan Dubnyk in his crease after the Wild challenged the play.

No matter. Just a few minutes later, Wheeler broke into the Wild zone with rookie left winger Kyle Connor, took a nice saucer pass and deked out Dubnyk to give the Jets (4-3-0) the lead at 13:14.

Finnish phenom Patrik Laine scored two goals for the home team while Danish sensation Nikolaj Ehlers added one and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 27 shots for his fourth victory of the year -- the most by any backup goalie in the league and fourth-most of all netminders.

Dubnyk blocked 26 of the 30 shots that came his way while Mikko Koivu, Chris Stewart and Marcus Foligno accounted for the Wild (1-2-2) scoring.

Wheeler said his confidence wasn’t shaken after the would-be goal was overturned. The game-winner was his first goal of the season and 200th of his career.

“We had the momentum going, so it’s not like they were playing in our zone and all of a sudden we broke free and squeaked one in. The ice was kind of tilted in the third in our favor,” Wheeler said. “We were saying the right things on the bench after (the goal) was disallowed. There’s nothing you can do after that, (except) try and get another one. It was great to get that one in regulation, especially against a divisional opponent.”

Jets coach Paul Maurice said he has come to expect his captain to come through in the crunch.

“You just get used to it. Probably take it for granted, what he and Mark (Scheifele) together have accomplished. Driving pucks to the net is where he is so good but he’s got the hands and touch for the game-winner. He’s been outstanding for us,” Maurice said.

Dubynk said he didn’t get a good look at what happened on the disallowed goal until he saw a replay on the scoreboard after it was waved off.

“(Wheeler) spun me right around. To be honest, I never know which way it’s going to go, even if it seems pretty obvious. You could see his skate was inside my pad, which was what pulled me off and spun me around. There was nothing he could do, it’s just the way the play worked out but that’s the right call to make. The only reason that puck is loose was because he took me across the net. Any other time, you stick your glove on it and the play is over,” he said.

But the usual burst of energy that a team usually gets from a successful challenge never materialized, which surprised Minnesota left winger Jason Zucker, who had two assists in a losing effort.

“It seems like we gave them more energy after that. That’s unacceptable. We’ve got to be better,” he said.

Laine, who led the Jets in scoring last year with 36, had been quiet thus far this season with just two markers but he doubled his output in less than 32 minutes.

He got his first of the game on a first period power play after setting up shop in his office to Dubnyk’s right. Wheeler snapped a pass right at Laine’s front skate -- several feet in front of his wheelhouse -- yet he ripped a one-timer over Dubnyk’s glove.

Maybe he was being kind or maybe his hand-eye coordination is that good, but he didn’t seem to mind the location.

“Blake’s passes are always good. So, it’s easy to shoot from those passes,” Laine said. “That’s kind of my job on the power play, to find a way and get a shot off.”

Dubnyk said considering his team was up 3-2 late in the second period on the road, Laine’s second power-play goal was particularly damaging to his team’s psyche. The 19-year-old stepped into a pass from Scheifele just above the circle and wired a slap shot that deflected off Mikko Koivu’s stick and above Dubnyk’s outstretched glove.

“It was a fluke play. Regardless of it hitting something or not, that’s not something we want to be giving up on the power play. He’s got one of the best shots in the league and he’s setting it up on the ladies’ tee,” he said.

Laine narrowly missed netting his first hat trick of the season when his shot from deep in his own zone with Dubnyk sitting on the bench sailed over the Wild net.

The win was Maurice’s 600th of his career but he wasn’t preparing to pop open any champagne afterward.

“I don’t think there’s a significance to it. Most of them looked just like that. Hold your breath for two-and-a-half hours,” he said.

NOTES: One-time super pest Claude Lemieux was in the house to see the NHL debut of his son, LW Brandon, play for the Jets. He received a load ovation when he was shown on the big screen in the third period. ... The Wild took the five-game series with the Jets last year 4-1-0. ... Since resurrecting his career nearly three years ago, Wild G Devan Dubnyk has gone 100-55-14 with the team. ... The Jets are averaging just eight penalty minutes per game, sixth least in the league. ... Jets RW Joel Armia scored his first goal of the season short-handed against the Blue Jackets. He is tied for the most short-handed goals in the NHL over the last two seasons with five with Nashville’s Victor Arvidsson. ... The Jets paid tribute to Gord Downie, the lead singer of the Tragically Hip who died this week after a long battle with cancer, by playing the band’s songs exclusively during the warmup and periodically during the game.