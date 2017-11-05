Canadiens win in OT after wiping out third-period deficit

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Max Pacioretty scored the game-winning power-play goal with 1:53 left in overtime as the Montreal Canadiens erased a two-goal deficit in the third period and rallied for a wild 5-4 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night at Bell MTS Place.

Jets defenseman Tyler Myers had been sent to the box for cross-checking Alex Galchenyuk into the boards during the three-on-three. Pacioretty then ended it by taking a a pass from Galchenyuk and one-timing the puck from the low slot past goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Montreal improved to 5-8-1 and the Jets fell to 7-3-3, including 4-0-3 in their past seven and 7-1-3 in their past 11.

The Jets opened the scoring on their first man-advantage at 10:44 of the first period. Captain Blake Wheeler tried a toe drag in the slot and lost the puck -- right on to the stick of teammate Patrik Laine. The Finnish sniper made no mistake, ripping it through Al Montoya’s legs for a 1-0 lead.

Laine’s sixth goal of the season, and his second in as many games, is a good sign for 19-year-old after being held without a point for four straight games. He had called himself out publicly earlier in the week, saying he was frustrated at his recent play.

Dmitry Kulikov took a roughing penalty with 51 seconds left in the first period on a play that probably should have been blown dead seconds earlier on a clear offside missed by the linesman. Montreal took advantage of the break just nine seconds into the man advantage, as Jonathan Drouin’s shot was tipped in front by Andrew Shaw for his second goal of the season.

Laine went to the box just over two minutes into the second period after tripping Montreal’s Jordie Benn. Shaw quickly struck again, knocking a loose puck out of Hellebuyck’s glove and into the net at 2:55 to put his team up 2-1.

The Jets tied it with 2:44 left in the second period as Brandon Tanev retrieved the puck behind Montreal’s net and fed a wide-open Andrew Copp, who beat Montoya with his second goal of the year.

Winnipeg got another power play chance early in the third period as Montreal’s Jeff Petry closed his hand on the puck. Nikolaj Ehlers cashed in, wiring a wicked wrister over Montoya’s shoulder at 4:25 for his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Wheeler capped off a perfect night on the power play, blowing past two Montreal defensemen and beating Montoya on the deke at 6:39 for his fifth goal of the year.

But the Canadiens stormed back. Thomas Plekanec scored his third of the year at 8:17, and then Petry got some redemption when he beat Hellebuyck from the slot at 15:16 of the period.

Winnipeg went 3 of 3 on the power play, and Montreal finished 3 of 6.

Hellebuyck finished with 45 saves on 50 shots. Montoya stopped 19 of 23.

NOTES: Montreal G Carey Price remains day to day with what the team is describing as a “minor” lower-body injury. The Canadiens called up Charlie Lindgren from the Laval Rocket to serve as backup. ... Winnipeg C Adam Lowry was expected to return to the lineup but was held out for a ninth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Canadiens coach Claude Julien moved RW Alex Galchenyuk from the fourth line to the top line with C Jonathan Drouin and LW Artturi Lehkonen. ... Winnipeg LW Brendan Lemieux played for the first time against the team his father, Claude, began his NHL career with back in 1983 and spent seven seasons with. ... Montreal LW Jacob De La Rose and D Joe Morrow were scratched. Winnipeg C Marko Dano and D Ben Chiarot were scratched.