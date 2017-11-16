Preview: Flyers at Jets

The Philadelphia Flyers have not scored a goal in 156 minutes, 9 seconds, so putting a puck in the back of the net is objective number one entering Thursday’s road contest at the Winnipeg Jets. The Flyers were shut out in back-to-back games while dropping a home-and-home series against Minnesota, and are looking to avoid being shut out in three consecutive games for the first time in team history.

“Sometimes when it rains, it pours when you can’t score,” Philadelphia goalie Brian Elliott told the media after he made 17 saves in Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Minnesota, the Flyers’ third loss in their past four games. Winnipeg is having no issues on offense, averaging 3.29 goals per game while winning 10 of its 17 games overall after Tuesday’s 4-1 triumph over Arizona. The Jets own points in 10 of their past 11 games, winning six of their past eight games and scoring four or more goals six times in that stretch. “We have a lot of belief in this group,” Winnipeg center Adam Lowry told reporters after Tuesday’s victory.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN Philadelphia, TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (8-8-2): Philadelphia wasted a strong effort from Elliott and its defense Tuesday, holding Minnesota to just 20 shots on goal and allowing two empty-net scores in the final 1:09. Forward Wayne Simmonds has not scored in his past 10 games while forward Dale Weise, who could not convert a third-period breakaway Tuesday, has one score in his past nine games. Philadelphia is 1-for-18 on the power play in its past six games.

ABOUT THE JETS (10-4-3): Winnipeg’s top line did not record a goal Tuesday but the Jets nonetheless got a quartet of tallies from its bottom three lines. Patrik Laine picked up an assist to extend his points streak to six games (five goals, two assists), and Bryan Little ended an 11-game goal drought with a breakaway tally as the Jets scored three times in the second period. The Jets killed off three first-period power plays and have not allowed a man-advantage goal in the past two games (9-for-9).

OVERTIME

1. Jets G Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves Tuesday, improving his record to 9-1-2.

2. Philadelphia has been shut out five times this season, most in the NHL.

3. Winnipeg is expected to activate C Mathieu Perreault (lower-body) for Thursday’s game.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Flyers 1