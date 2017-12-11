Preview: Canucks at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have been one of the biggest stories in the NHL with their red-hot start, and hope returning home Monday to host the Vancouver Canucks will snap them out of their first real stumble of the season. Winnipeg could not hold a one-goal lead Saturday at Tampa Bay, salvaging a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to conclude a 0-2-1 road trip and extend the Jets’ road losing streak to five.

“We have a better game to play. We look like we’ve seen both oceans a couple times here in the last month,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice told reporters Saturday, referencing the Jets recent travel schedule that has taken them to California, Colorado, Detroit and Florida in a two-week span. Vancouver also comes in off a frustrating loss, losing a 2-1 third-period lead in a 4-2 loss Saturday at Calgary. The Canucks have dropped five of their past eight games and four of their past five road contests. “When you play on the road, it’s going to be tight,” Canucks center Henrik Sedin told the media afterward. “We had some chances, but in the end we’ve got to battle to get it to overtime.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (14-12-4): Forward Brock Boeser scored his 15th goal of the season Saturday, most among all rookies, and has 13 points (10 goals, three assists) in his past 13 games. Forward Nic Dowd, acquired from the Kings on Thursday, played 8:12 Saturday in his Vancouver debut. Anders Nilsson made 31 saves in losing for the second time in three starts Saturday, and Jacob Markstrom - who has won two of his past three starts - may get the nod Monday.

ABOUT THE JETS (17-8-5): Forward Blake Wheeler moved into a tie for the NHL lead with assists with his 30th of the season Saturday, extending his points streak to five games (two goals, eight assists) and giving him 13 points in his past seven games. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has lost three of his past five starts, posting an .884 save percentage. Winnipeg is 2-2-1 in December after finishing November at 9-3-2, but has won six in a row at home.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks still have a better record on the road (9-6-1) than at home (5-6-3).

2. Winnipeg has won seven of the past eight meetings with the Canucks, including a 4-2 victory on Oct. 12 in Vancouver.

3. Vancouver F Sven Baertschi left in the second period Saturday when a puck hit him in the face, and the team did not issue an update on his status Sunday.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Canucks 3