Gaudreau leads Flames to win over Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Johnny Gaudreau extended his career-best point streak to 10 games with a goal and an assist, Mike Smith made 29 saves, and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Monday night.

Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund each added a goal and an assist and Mark Giordano scored for Calgary (12-8). Dougie Hamilton and Matthew Tkachuk each had two assists.

Gaudreau has eight goals and 11 assists in his last 10 games.

Lars Eller scored for the Capitals (11-10-1), who saw their five-game home winning streak end.

Calgary led 2-1 before two third-period power plays provided some breathing room.

With Washington’s Brett Connolly off for high sticking, Backlund banged home the rebound of a Hamilton shot, making it 3-1 at 4:38 of the third.

That score came on a delayed power play that send Alex Chiasson off for slashing. One second after that penalty ended, Giordano’s high shot from the point eluded Braden Holtby (35 saves) and Calgary led 4-1 with 13:21 left.

The Flames were 2 of 5 on the power play, and the Capitals went 0 of 3 against the league’s worst penalty-killing unit.

It took the Capitals just 62 seconds to jump in front.

Jakub Vrana beat Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic to a loose puck in the Calgary zone, skated behind the net and fed in front to Eller, who one-timed the puck by Smith for his fourth goal of the season.

Washington nearly made it 2-0 minutes later, but Smith robbed Nicklas Backstrom, who was alone in front.

Gaudreau tied it at 4:49 when he raced down an open right side and fired a wrist shot from the circle that beat Holtby to the far side for his 10th goal of the season.

The Flames took a 2-1 lead on Monahan’s power-play goal at 5:22 of the second period.

Holtby made the save on Gaudreau but couldn’t locate the rebound. Monahan did and lifted it just under the crossbar with six seconds left in the penalty for his fourth goal in two games after scoring a second-period hat trick -- all on power plays -- in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win at Philadelphia.

Monahan now has five goals in five career trips to what is now Capital One Arena.

NOTES: Flames F Freddie Hamilton saw his first action since Oct. 21. ... Calgary LW Matthew Tkachuk returned serving a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct. ... LW Alex Ovechkin (941) passed Kelly Miller for third place on the Capitals’ games played list. ... The Capitals have now scored 19 goals in the first period, 20 in the second period and 19 in the third period this season.