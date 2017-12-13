Kuznetsov, Holtby help Capitals defeat Avalanche

WASHINGTON -- Evgeny Kuznetsov had three assists, Braden Holtby stopped 22 shots one night after being pulled in the second period and the Washington Capitals defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Jakub Vrana, John Carlson, Matt Niskanen, Brett Connolly and Devante Smith-Pelly scored for Washington, and Madison Bowey had two assists.

The Capitals (19-12-1) got revenge for their 6-2 loss at Colorado on Nov. 16, arguably Washington’s low point of the season. They are 9-3-0 since.

Colin Wilson and Tyson Jost scored for the Avalanche (14-14-2), and Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves against his former team.

Colorado, coming off a win in Pittsburgh on Monday night, finished its road trip 2-2.

Holtby would normally get one of back-to-back games off, but was pulled 1:34 into the second period during Monday’s 3-1 loss at the New York Islanders. He allowed all three goals, and coach Barry Trotz opted to put him right back in the saddle against Colorado.

Washington hasn’t yielded a power-play goal in eight games (18 for 18) after the Avalanche went 0 for 4.

The Capitals took an early 1-0 lead. Kuznetsov entered the Avalanche zone on a 3-on-2 rush. He held the puck until the defensemen committed, then fed to Vrana on his left and Vrana fired over Varlamov’s shoulder for his ninth goal at 5:25.

Colorado tied it early in the second when Matt Nieto won a puck battle behind Holtby and fed out in front to Wilson, who controlled the puck and lifted a backhander into the top of the net at 4:13.

Wilson could have made it 2-1 on breakaway with less than seven minutes left in the period, but Holtby made the save.

Instead Washington pulled ahead when Avs defenseman Tyson Barrie pushed the puck out toward the blue line on a broken play in front of Varlamov. Carlson, skating in, blasted a one-timer past Varlamov with 2:18 left in the period.

Connolly increased the lead to 3-1 at 5:15 of the third. With an extra attacker on the ice during a delayed penalty, Bowey sent a pass across ice and Connolly one-timed it home for his fourth goal in six games.

Niskanen pushed the lead to 4-1 at 16:19 off a nice feed from Kuznetsov.

NOTES: Washington is 13-0-1 when it leads after the first period. ... Capitals F T.J. Oshie (upper body injury) missed his fourth game. Coach Barry Trotz said Oshie will not travel to Boston for Thursday’s game, but will resume practicing when the team returns home. ... Colorado RW Nail Yakupov was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. ... With his second-period goal, Avs C Colin Wilson is two short of 100 for his career.