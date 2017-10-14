Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

LW Jakub Vrana deflected a shot past G Cory Schneider just one minute before the second intermission to restore Washington’s two-goal lead.

RW Tom Wilson played his first game of the season after serving a four-game suspension, and got into a third-period fight with Devils C Blake Coleman. Earlier in the third, Coleman also fought Capitals LW Andre Burakovsky.

G Braden Holtby had a relatively easy night, stopping 21 of 23 shots.

D Matt Niskanen (upper body) left the game in the second period and will be further evaluated on Saturday.

RW T.J. Oshie scored twice as the Washington Capitals handed the New Jersey Devils their first loss of the season with a 5-2 decision Friday night at the Prudential Center.

C Nicklas Backstrom scored a goal and set up three others for the Capitals (3-1-1), but for a while it appeared he may not even play in the game. Not wearing a helmet during warmups, Backstrom was struck by a puck and left the ice immediately. Backstrom originally was listed as a scratch, but instead was in the starting lineup despite the pregame miscue.

