#US NHL
October 22, 2017 / 2:58 AM / in 3 days

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F T.J. Oshie scored his sixth of the season with 1:01 left in regulation to send the game to OT, but Washington’s earlier goals came from less expected sources

F Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play 1:56 into overtime to give the Capitals a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings. Ovechkin hammered a slap shot into the top corner on the glove side past Wings goalie Petr Mrazek for his NHL-leading 10th goal of the season, ending Washington’s three-game losing streak and extending Detroit’s skid to three games.

