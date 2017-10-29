Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

RW Devante Smith-Pelly, who had zero goals so far this year, was placed onto the top line with superstars Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alexander Ovechkin.

C Jay Beagle added an empty-netter with 18.8 seconds left Saturday.

RW Brett Connolly, who underwent the NHL’s concussion protocol Thursday, did not dress Saturday.

C Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, including the game-winner, as the Capitals scored the final five goals in a 5-2 victory over the Oilers.

C Nicklas Backstrom returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s loss to Vancouver because of illness.

RW Alex Ovechkin had three assists as the Capitals scored the final five goals in a 5-2 victory over the Oilers.