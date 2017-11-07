Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

G Braden Holtby made 24 saves as the Capitals won a third consecutive game for the first time this season.

C Lars Eller has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last five games.

D John Carlson scored with 46 seconds left in overtime as the Capitals rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2.

LW Alex Ovechkin scored his 12th goal of the season for Washington (8-6-1). It was his 216th career power-play goal. Ovechkin passed Joe Nieuwendyk for sole possession of 12th place on the NHL’s career list.