Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

G Phillip Grubauer, the backup goalie for the Washington Capitals, was winless this season going into a Friday night showdown with the first-place Tampa Bay Lightning. And it didn’t look good when Grubauer gave up a goal just 82 seconds into the contest. But Grubauer buckled down and didn’t allow a goal the rest of the way as the Capitals beat Tampa Bay 3-1. The win came a day before his 26th birthday on Saturday. “My parents are in town again,” said Grubauer, who is from Germany. “It was a great team effort. We didn’t give them much. If you play like that you are going to be up there with (Tampa Bay). Every game we play we learn from our mistakes. That is the goal; for the most part we have figured it out.”