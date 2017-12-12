Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

D Dmitry Orlov scored Washington’s only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders Monday night. He ended Jaroslav Halak’s shutout bid at 8:23 of the third period.

G Braden Holtby was lifted in the second period of Monday’s loss to the Islanders. New York opened the second period with two goals in a 58-second span within the first two minutes to chase Holtby. Holtby made nine saves. He was lifted from a game for the third time this season. He was pulled in the second period of a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 26, and yanked after two periods of a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Nov. 14.