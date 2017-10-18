EditorsNote: hed fix

Maple Leafs blank Capitals 2-0

WASHINGTON -- It was not really surprising that the surging Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

However, it was not the kind of game most people expected.

Connor Brown broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, Frederik Andersen stopped 30 shots, and the Leafs defeated the Capitals 2-0 at Capital One Center.

Toronto began the day leading the NHL with an average of 5.2 goals per game and Washington was ninth (3.67). Meanwhile, both teams have been struggling defensively, but they produced nearly 46 minutes of scoreless hockey.

“We were trying to do it carrying the puck in all night long I think, then finally realized we’ve got to get it in (the zone) and get to work,” Toronto’s Patrick Marleau said. “And when we did that we were able to get some sustained pressure.”

The Leafs (5-1-0) took the lead after some solid forechecking did in fact keep the puck in the zone.

Washington goalie Braden Holtby blocked Morgan Rielly’s shot from the point, but as Holtby tried to cover the puck, Brown’s second swipe sent it into the net for his second goal of the season at 5:53 of the third period.

“I just tried to stand on top of the goalie and Mo made a nice little (shot) to get through and it was right place, right time,” Brown said.

The Capitals (3-3-1) pulled Holtby with 2:06 remaining. Washington’s Andre Burakovsky missed a tip-in chance shortly thereafter, and Toronto’s Nazem Kadri added an empty-netter with 22 seconds remaining for his third goal of the season.

Rielly had two assists.

Andersen posted his 11th career shutout after entering the game with a 3.76 goals-against average.

“Just haven’t felt like it’s been going my way,” Andersen said. “It’s nice to get game like this against an opponent with a lot of good goal scorers.”

Holtby stopped 28 shots for the Capitals, who have lost four of their last five.

“It could have been 3-0 right at the get-go. They came out flying,” Washington’s Tom Wilson said. “Holtz made some huge saves and kept us in it. Their goalie played well too, so it was kind of a defensive battle.”

The game was a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinal series that was won by Washington. The Maple Leafs led the series 2-1 before the Capitals won three straight games by one goal.

“These are the teams you get up for. You want to kind of measure yourself,” Andersen said. “They beat us last year in the playoffs. I think it’s fun for us to come down here and get a little revenge. Obviously, it doesn’t count as much, but it’s something for the future.”

Coming off an 8-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers and playing without top defenseman Matt Niskanen, the Capitals kept the potent Leafs off the board for two periods. Washington defenseman John Carlson logged a season-high 27:33 of ice time.

“They’re the number one offense in the league and they’re real dangerous,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “Thought there was a lot of improvements from our game in Philadelphia, that’s for sure.”

Toronto was scoreless on two power play opportunities and the Capitals were 0-for-3.

“Last two games offensively we haven’t been as good,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock said. “We’ve got to look at that and find a way to get better and generate more offense and we think they can.”

NOTES: Frederik Andersen is the first Maple Leafs goaltender with a shutout on the road in Washington. ... The Capitals have won eight of their past 11 games vs. Toronto. ... Washington C Lars Eller (illness) was scratched. His replacement, Tyler Graovac, left in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Capitals coach Barry Trotz declined to elaborate on the injury but said Graovac “is going to miss a little bit of time.” ... The teams will meet Nov. 25 in Toronto and on March 3 in Annapolis, Md., as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series. ... Toronto plays the second of back-to-back games Wednesday night when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings. Last season, the Leafs were 6-11-1 in the second of back-to-backs. ... The Capitals play at Detroit on Friday.